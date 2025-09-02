Left Menu

Vandalism Under Influence: Two Arrested for Damaging Idols

Two men were apprehended for allegedly vandalizing a Hanuman idol and another in a school temple in an intoxicated state. A case was filed following public anger. The accused were arrested after they were found hiding. A new idol has been placed and will be consecrated soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 02-09-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 23:08 IST
Two men found themselves in custody on Tuesday, suspected of vandalizing a roadside Hanuman idol and another within a school temple while allegedly intoxicated, according to law enforcement.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhimanyu confirmed the arrest, highlighting that public outrage spurred the registration of a case under relevant legal sections.

The investigation revealed that Govind Vanvasi of Cholapur, Varanasi, visited the home of Lalji Vanvasi in Pipri, where both men consumed alcohol. In their impaired state, they reportedly damaged the idols before discarding them, SP Abhimanyu stated. Authorities arrested the men when they attempted to hide in a residence; meanwhile, a new idol has been installed and is set for consecration Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

