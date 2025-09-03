Left Menu

Global Pulse: From Quakes to Controversies

Stay updated with the latest world events in this comprehensive news summary. From the devastating quake in Afghanistan to geopolitical dynamics in Ukraine and Asia, global incidents continue to shape political, social, and economic landscapes. Highlighted topics include military maneuvers, international disputes, and societal controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 05:26 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 05:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of a powerful earthquake that ravaged southeastern Afghanistan, the region is grappling with ongoing aftershocks. A recent 5.5-magnitude tremor adds to the devastation, compounding fears and challenges as relief efforts attempt to address the needs of over 1,400 dead and countless injured.

Protests have erupted across Indonesia, marking one of the most tumultuous periods in recent history. Demonstrators challenge President Prabowo Subianto's government amid escalating violence since late August, posing a significant threat to his administration just months into his presidency.

On the global stage, tensions persist as Beijing prepares an extravagant military parade, signaling a power assertion amidst international scrutiny. Concurrently, Russian President Vladimir Putin faces heightened criticism as Ukraine reports expanded Russian troop presence, with diplomatic talks remaining tense but ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

