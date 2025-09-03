A Grand Display: Beijing Military Parade Draws Global Leaders
Over 25 foreign leaders attended a major military parade in Beijing, while President Xi Jinping positioned China as a leader in the emerging post-U.S. world order. Notable attendees included Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un, highlighting China's growing diplomatic influence on the global stage.
In a significant showcase of diplomatic relations, over 25 foreign heads of state and government gathered in Beijing for a grand military parade on Wednesday. The event was orchestrated by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who aims to portray China as a pillar of the new international order that could succeed U.S. dominance.
Among the distinguished guests were Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, both flanking President Xi, underscoring the growing strategic alliances in the geopolitical landscape. Their presence highlighted the influence China wields in fostering ties with key global players.
The event drew leaders from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Cambodia, Cuba, Vietnam, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Malaysia, the Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, the Republic of the Congo, Serbia, Slovakia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Zimbabwe, emphasizing China's extensive diplomatic outreach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet for bilateral talks in Beijing, reports AP.
Putin and Kim's Bilateral Exchange: A Pivotal Meeting in Beijing
Global Leaders Unite in Beijing for WWII Anniversary
Global Leaders Unite at Beijing's Grand Military Parade
Reclusive Kim Jong Un's Rare China Visit Sparks Speculation