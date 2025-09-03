Left Menu

A Grand Display: Beijing Military Parade Draws Global Leaders

Over 25 foreign leaders attended a major military parade in Beijing, while President Xi Jinping positioned China as a leader in the emerging post-U.S. world order. Notable attendees included Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un, highlighting China's growing diplomatic influence on the global stage.

A Grand Display: Beijing Military Parade Draws Global Leaders
In a significant showcase of diplomatic relations, over 25 foreign heads of state and government gathered in Beijing for a grand military parade on Wednesday. The event was orchestrated by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who aims to portray China as a pillar of the new international order that could succeed U.S. dominance.

Among the distinguished guests were Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, both flanking President Xi, underscoring the growing strategic alliances in the geopolitical landscape. Their presence highlighted the influence China wields in fostering ties with key global players.

The event drew leaders from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Cambodia, Cuba, Vietnam, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Malaysia, the Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, the Republic of the Congo, Serbia, Slovakia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Zimbabwe, emphasizing China's extensive diplomatic outreach.

