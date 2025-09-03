Left Menu

Teen Vigilantes: Justice or Tragedy?

Three minor boys in Nashik, Maharashtra, have been apprehended for allegedly killing an unidentified man who reportedly teased their female friend. The incident occurred on a footpath in Thakkar Bazaar, where the boys used a paver block to assault the man. A case has been registered against them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 03-09-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 10:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, three minor boys have been detained in Nashik, Maharashtra, for allegedly killing an unidentified man. The accused reportedly attacked the man with a paver block after he allegedly teased their female friend in the Thakkar Bazaar area on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim, believed to be between 45 to 50 years old, succumbed to his injuries shortly after the incident. Alerted by the unfortunate events, local crime branch officers swiftly rushed to the location and pursued the suspects towards the Mela bus stand area, where they were apprehended.

During interrogation, the boys confessed to the crime, stating they attacked the man in retaliation for harassing their friend. The police have filed charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder and collective intent, further deepening the investigation into this vigilante justice scenario.

