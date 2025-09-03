Left Menu

Russia's Overnight Assault: Rail Workers Injured & Infrastructure Damaged in Ukraine

Russia launched an extensive air attack on Ukraine, injuring railway workers and damaging infrastructure. The attack coincided with President Putin's attendance at a military parade in Beijing. Ukraine downed most drones and missiles. Poland activated its aircraft for safety, while public transport in Ukraine faced delays and disruptions.

Updated: 03-09-2025 12:11 IST
In a calculated overnight maneuver, Russia targeted Ukraine with an extensive air assault, inflicting injuries on railway workers and damaging crucial infrastructure, Ukrainian officials reported on Wednesday.

This aggressive operation unfolded as Russian President Vladimir Putin participated in a military parade in Beijing, coinciding with a warning from Chinese President Xi Jinping about the world's precarious choice between peace and war.

Amid the chaos, Ukraine's air force successfully intercepted a significant number of drones and missiles. Meanwhile, Poland bolstered its security measures by activating its aircraft, while widespread disruptions plagued Ukraine's public transport systems due to the inflicted damages.

