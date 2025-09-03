Left Menu

Kim and Putin Forge Stronger Ties Amid WWII Anniversary Parade

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged support to Russia, meeting with Vladimir Putin in Beijing during a WWII anniversary parade. The event marked significant diplomatic engagement between North Korea, Russia, and China, spotlighting Kim's collaboration with Putin and bolstering his international standing amid global tensions.

Kim and Putin Forge Stronger Ties Amid WWII Anniversary Parade
In a show of international solidarity, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on the sidelines of Beijing's WWII anniversary parade. This high-profile meeting occurred as North Korea and Russia face international sanctions, positioning Kim as a significant player on the world stage.

Kim promised unwavering support to Putin, indicating close military cooperation, as North Korean troops have supported Russian efforts in Ukraine. The meeting demonstrated a deepening relationship as the two nations navigate global criticism and sanctions due to their contentious activities.

Kim's visit to Beijing not only allowed him to strengthen ties with Putin but also to engage with Chinese President Xi Jinping. According to North Korea analyst Park Won-gon, the visit is a propaganda triumph for Kim, who reinforced his leadership status both domestically and internationally.

