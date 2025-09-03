Left Menu

Xi Jinping's Vision: Between Peace and Power

Chinese President Xi Jinping, alongside Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un, highlighted a pivotal choice between peace and conflict at a significant military parade in Beijing. The event showcased China's military prowess amid strained U.S. relations. Analysts ponder potential military alliances and implications for global dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 13:27 IST
Xi Jinping's Vision: Between Peace and Power
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese President Xi Jinping cautioned of a global crossroads between peace and conflict during a major military parade in Beijing on Wednesday. The event saw a rare alignment of North Korea's Kim Jong Un and Russia's Vladimir Putin, spotlighting China's military capabilities and diplomatic leverage.

Despite being largely ignored by Western officials, the parade marked the 80th anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War II. It unfolded against a backdrop of strained U.S.-China relations, exacerbated by U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies. Xi emphasized a vision of dialogue over confrontation and win-win cooperation over zero-sum mentalities.

Highlighted by cutting-edge military displays and grand spectacles, the gathering saw potential discussions of closer defense ties between China, Russia, and North Korea. The alliance possibilities could redefine military strategies in the Asia-Pacific, with additional energy agreements between Russia and China already underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

