Chinese President Xi Jinping cautioned of a global crossroads between peace and conflict during a major military parade in Beijing on Wednesday. The event saw a rare alignment of North Korea's Kim Jong Un and Russia's Vladimir Putin, spotlighting China's military capabilities and diplomatic leverage.

Despite being largely ignored by Western officials, the parade marked the 80th anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War II. It unfolded against a backdrop of strained U.S.-China relations, exacerbated by U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies. Xi emphasized a vision of dialogue over confrontation and win-win cooperation over zero-sum mentalities.

Highlighted by cutting-edge military displays and grand spectacles, the gathering saw potential discussions of closer defense ties between China, Russia, and North Korea. The alliance possibilities could redefine military strategies in the Asia-Pacific, with additional energy agreements between Russia and China already underway.

