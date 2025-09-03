Left Menu

BJP's Counterattack: Dual Voter ID Controversy Within Congress

The BJP alleges Congress leader Pawan Khera's wife holds two voter ID cards. This accusation follows claims against Khera and Rahul Gandhi, highlighting ongoing tensions over voter-roll discrepancies. The BJP demands an inquiry by the Election Commission, while Congress has yet to respond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 13:33 IST
BJP's Counterattack: Dual Voter ID Controversy Within Congress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing political battle between BJP and Congress has intensified with the BJP accusing Congress leader Pawan Khera's wife, Kota Neelima, of holding dual voter ID cards. This allegation comes after BJP's claims that Khera himself held two voter IDs as Rahul Gandhi ran a campaign against alleged voter-roll manipulations.

The BJP, led by IT department head Amit Malviya, demands a thorough investigation by the Election Commission into what it calls acts of 'Vote Chori' within the Congress ranks. Malviya highlighted that Kota Neelima, a candidate in Telangana, is registered in two constituencies, raising questions about voter integrity.

In response to Rahul Gandhi's allegations of election rigging linked to BJP, the Congress faces mounting pressure. Gandhi claimed impending revelations that could challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As the election nears, the clash over voter credibility sharpens, with calls for accountability growing louder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Putin Extends Invitation to Kim Amid Strengthened Ties

Putin Extends Invitation to Kim Amid Strengthened Ties

 Global
2
Illegally in India: Three Cousins Nabbed in Siliguri

Illegally in India: Three Cousins Nabbed in Siliguri

 India
3
Pat Cummins Unyielding: Overcoming Injury for Ashes Glory

Pat Cummins Unyielding: Overcoming Injury for Ashes Glory

 Australia
4
Raging Rains in Jammu & Kashmir: Lives Lost and Streets Submerged

Raging Rains in Jammu & Kashmir: Lives Lost and Streets Submerged

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025