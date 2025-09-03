BJP's Counterattack: Dual Voter ID Controversy Within Congress

The ongoing political battle between BJP and Congress has intensified with the BJP accusing Congress leader Pawan Khera's wife, Kota Neelima, of holding dual voter ID cards. This allegation comes after BJP's claims that Khera himself held two voter IDs as Rahul Gandhi ran a campaign against alleged voter-roll manipulations.

The BJP, led by IT department head Amit Malviya, demands a thorough investigation by the Election Commission into what it calls acts of 'Vote Chori' within the Congress ranks. Malviya highlighted that Kota Neelima, a candidate in Telangana, is registered in two constituencies, raising questions about voter integrity.

In response to Rahul Gandhi's allegations of election rigging linked to BJP, the Congress faces mounting pressure. Gandhi claimed impending revelations that could challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As the election nears, the clash over voter credibility sharpens, with calls for accountability growing louder.

