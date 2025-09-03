Tensions Rise in Tripura: MLA Threatened, Political Fallout Ensues

Tensions escalated in Tripura as Pathik Dev Varma, son of Telangana's Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, allegedly threatened Tipra Motha Party MLA Philip Kumar Reang. The incident occurred at the MLA Hostel in Agartala, involving Pathik and three others who surrendered to police and were granted bail.

BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee addressed the media, confirming that high-level interventions followed the incident, including visits from top police officials and the Deputy Speaker to ensure order. He stressed the BJP's commitment to justice and zero tolerance for crime, assuring that the law would address any disruptors.

Despite assurances of safety, concerns linger as state Congress president Asish Kumar Saha criticized the security at the MLA Hostel, urging the government to apprehend those involved. Jishnu Dev Varma, previously Tripura's deputy chief minister, assumed the role of Telangana governor last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)