Bolsonaro's Defense Claims Restricted Rights Amid Coup Plot Allegations

In a heated Supreme Court session, Jair Bolsonaro's attorney argued on Wednesday that the former Brazilian President's defense was severely hampered during his trial. The case, centering around accusations of a coup conspiracy post-2022 elections, has drawn significant attention as it enters its concluding phases.

Defense lawyer Celso Vilardi contended that the proceedings had been unnecessarily expedited, leaving insufficient time to thoroughly review the evidence. Vilardi emphasized the absence of definitive proof that Bolsonaro had violated democratic principles.

Vilardi's statements underscored his client's frustration over limited access to case material, alleging that expedited judicial actions compromised Bolsonaro's right to a fair trial.

