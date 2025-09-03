Left Menu

Outrage in West Siang: Suspected Foul Play in Detainee's Death

Nyummar Bagra, held for questioning in a rape case, was found dead in a police lock-up in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district. His death prompted local unrest, with accusations of foul play leading to the vandalism of a local police station and damage to a police vehicle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 03-09-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 19:28 IST
Outrage in West Siang: Suspected Foul Play in Detainee's Death
  • Country:
  • India

A man, Nyummar Bagra, arrested in connection with a rape investigation, has been discovered dead in police custody in West Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh. The incident occurred at the Aalo women's police station, causing significant unrest among locals.

Bagra, a 48-year-old from Higi Bagra village, was found hanging on Tuesday night in his cell. Initially, during questioning, Bagra claimed innocence, suggesting he was being falsely accused. Following the discovery, an inquest and a post-mortem examination were conducted, noted West Siang Superintendent of Police, Kardak Riba, who withheld additional comments.

The unexpected death fueled suspicions of foul play, inciting hundreds of locals to protest. Ensuing chaos resulted in the storming and vandalism of the police station and damage to a police vehicle on Wednesday.

TRENDING

1
Annika Chendira Shines as US Kids Golf India 2025 Season Tees Off

Annika Chendira Shines as US Kids Golf India 2025 Season Tees Off

 Global
2
Alphabet's Victory: Google Retains Monopoly Edge Post-Antitrust Ruling

Alphabet's Victory: Google Retains Monopoly Edge Post-Antitrust Ruling

 Global
3
Haryana's Swift Response to Incessant Rains: Ensuring Waterlogged Districts are Served

Haryana's Swift Response to Incessant Rains: Ensuring Waterlogged Districts ...

 India
4
GST Reforms to Impact Consumer Goods, Business Compliance, and Economy

GST Reforms to Impact Consumer Goods, Business Compliance, and Economy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025