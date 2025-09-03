Outrage in West Siang: Suspected Foul Play in Detainee's Death
Nyummar Bagra, held for questioning in a rape case, was found dead in a police lock-up in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district. His death prompted local unrest, with accusations of foul play leading to the vandalism of a local police station and damage to a police vehicle.
A man, Nyummar Bagra, arrested in connection with a rape investigation, has been discovered dead in police custody in West Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh. The incident occurred at the Aalo women's police station, causing significant unrest among locals.
Bagra, a 48-year-old from Higi Bagra village, was found hanging on Tuesday night in his cell. Initially, during questioning, Bagra claimed innocence, suggesting he was being falsely accused. Following the discovery, an inquest and a post-mortem examination were conducted, noted West Siang Superintendent of Police, Kardak Riba, who withheld additional comments.
The unexpected death fueled suspicions of foul play, inciting hundreds of locals to protest. Ensuing chaos resulted in the storming and vandalism of the police station and damage to a police vehicle on Wednesday.
