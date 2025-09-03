Left Menu

Call for Independent Probe into Fund Misuse for Manipur's Displaced

The Manipur Congress has demanded an independent investigation into alleged fund misallocation for internally displaced persons in Moirang. RTI findings highlight financial discrepancies and possible corruption in aid distribution. The opposition urges legal action against those responsible, amidst ongoing ethnic tensions in the state.

The Manipur Congress has called for an independent investigation into alleged irregularities in the allocation and utilization of funds intended for internally displaced persons in the Moirang assembly segment. State Congress chief spokesperson Hareshwar Goshwami, addressing a press conference, revealed that findings through the Right to Information Act had exposed significant discrepancies in both the allocation and utilization of relief funds in Moirang, located in Bishnupur district.

According to information obtained through the RTI, the government sanctioned substantial amounts for one-time financial aid and essential relief materials for displaced individuals in Moirang. However, the records of actual expenditures reveal inflated figures and questionable entries, failing to align with the reality on the ground, as claimed by the Congress spokesperson. Goshwami accused the Moirang NPP MLA of misrepresenting facts and highlighted the discrepancies marred the distribution of aid.

Goshwami further asserted that the RTI findings suggest a potential diversion of funds, raising concerns over corruption at the expense of vulnerable internally displaced persons (IDPs). The Congress leader urged authorities to initiate a judicial probe and file a suo motu case against the concerned MLA, holding those responsible for the irregularities accountable. Since May 2023, ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups has led to over 260 fatalities and left thousands homeless. Many of the displaced are currently residing in relief camps across Manipur. Following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the Centre imposed President's rule, with the state assembly under suspended animation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

