Chilling Allegations: Dharmasthala's Murky Secrets Unveiled
A court has extended the custody of C N Chinnaiah, accused of multiple heinous crimes in Dharmasthala. New evidence from local witnesses suggests further investigation. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) will continue its inquiry into the matter amid mounting controversy and political interest.
- Country:
- India
A court on Wednesday prolonged the police custody of C N Chinnaiah, implicated in serious allegations of murder, rape, and clandestine burials in Dharmasthala. He will remain in custody until September 6, as ordered by the Belthangady court.
Chinnaiah, apprehended by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on August 23, is at the center of this scandal, which has attracted both public and political scrutiny. Recent inputs from residents could further complicate the case, as they claim to have witnessed burials and are willing to lead investigators to the sites.
Tukaram Gowda, representing locals, submitted a letter urging a fair investigation. He mentioned that witnesses are ready to collaborate, hoping for an unbiased inquiry to uncover the truth. Amidst the escalating dispute, the SIT continues to explore all leads.
- READ MORE ON:
- Chinnaiah
- Dharmasthala
- SIT
- investigation
- murder
- burials
- controversy
- witnesses
- temple
- BJP
ALSO READ
New Twist in Sheena Bora Murder Trial as Witness Claims Sheena Was Alive Post-Alleged Murder
Nestlé Leadership in Turmoil: Ex-CEO Freixe's Exit Amid Controversy
Maratha Quota Controversy: Bhujbal vs. GR
Plea Against 'Domestic Duties' for Security Personnel Sparks Controversy
Controversy Brews Over Global Ayyappa Sangamam Amid Tradition Clash