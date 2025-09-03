Chilling Allegations: Dharmasthala's Murky Secrets Unveiled

A court on Wednesday prolonged the police custody of C N Chinnaiah, implicated in serious allegations of murder, rape, and clandestine burials in Dharmasthala. He will remain in custody until September 6, as ordered by the Belthangady court.

Chinnaiah, apprehended by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on August 23, is at the center of this scandal, which has attracted both public and political scrutiny. Recent inputs from residents could further complicate the case, as they claim to have witnessed burials and are willing to lead investigators to the sites.

Tukaram Gowda, representing locals, submitted a letter urging a fair investigation. He mentioned that witnesses are ready to collaborate, hoping for an unbiased inquiry to uncover the truth. Amidst the escalating dispute, the SIT continues to explore all leads.