Left Menu

Chilling Allegations: Dharmasthala's Murky Secrets Unveiled

A court has extended the custody of C N Chinnaiah, accused of multiple heinous crimes in Dharmasthala. New evidence from local witnesses suggests further investigation. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) will continue its inquiry into the matter amid mounting controversy and political interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 03-09-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 19:49 IST
Chilling Allegations: Dharmasthala's Murky Secrets Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

A court on Wednesday prolonged the police custody of C N Chinnaiah, implicated in serious allegations of murder, rape, and clandestine burials in Dharmasthala. He will remain in custody until September 6, as ordered by the Belthangady court.

Chinnaiah, apprehended by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on August 23, is at the center of this scandal, which has attracted both public and political scrutiny. Recent inputs from residents could further complicate the case, as they claim to have witnessed burials and are willing to lead investigators to the sites.

Tukaram Gowda, representing locals, submitted a letter urging a fair investigation. He mentioned that witnesses are ready to collaborate, hoping for an unbiased inquiry to uncover the truth. Amidst the escalating dispute, the SIT continues to explore all leads.

TRENDING

1
Annika Chendira Shines as US Kids Golf India 2025 Season Tees Off

Annika Chendira Shines as US Kids Golf India 2025 Season Tees Off

 Global
2
Alphabet's Victory: Google Retains Monopoly Edge Post-Antitrust Ruling

Alphabet's Victory: Google Retains Monopoly Edge Post-Antitrust Ruling

 Global
3
Haryana's Swift Response to Incessant Rains: Ensuring Waterlogged Districts are Served

Haryana's Swift Response to Incessant Rains: Ensuring Waterlogged Districts ...

 India
4
GST Reforms to Impact Consumer Goods, Business Compliance, and Economy

GST Reforms to Impact Consumer Goods, Business Compliance, and Economy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025