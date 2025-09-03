Fatal Feud: Old Enmity Turns Deadly in Adalhat
A 28-year-old man named Suraj Giri was killed in Adalhat due to an old feud. A clash between Suraj and Vishal Giri resulted in Suraj's death from severe injuries. Vishal has been taken into custody, and the police have launched an investigation to bring clarity to the incident.
A 28-year-old man succumbed to injuries sustained during a violent altercation in Adalhat on Wednesday, authorities confirmed.
The dispute arose between two men, Suraj Giri and Vishal Giri, due to a longstanding feud. Authorities say the clash, which occurred at 12:30 PM, turned deadly when Suraj was gravely injured.
Local law enforcement, led by Station House Officer Amit Kumar Mishra, promptly responded to the scene. Suraj was transported to the Varanasi Trauma Centre, where he died. Vishal is in police custody as the investigation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
