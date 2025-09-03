Iran's Surging Uranium Stockpile Sparks Global Tensions

A recent confidential report from the United Nations' nuclear watchdog has revealed a significant increase in Iran's uranium stockpile, raising alarms internationally. The document, seen by The Associated Press, details that Iran has accumulated 440.9 kg of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels as of June 13.

This marks a 32.3 kg surge since the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) last assessment in May. The report emphasizes that Iran's enriched uranium is now only a short technical step from achieving weapons-grade status.

The situation is compounded by halted inspections of affected sites following Israeli and US military actions. The IAEA director calls for the urgent resumption of inspections, while expressing regret over Iran's reduced cooperation with the agency.

