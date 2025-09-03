Left Menu

Iran's Surging Uranium Stockpile Sparks Global Tensions

A UN nuclear watchdog report reveals Iran's increased uranium stockpile, nearing weapons-grade levels, amid halted inspections due to military actions. The IAEA urges resumed inspection to ensure transparency. Israel's recent military attacks amplify global concern over nuclear proliferation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 03-09-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 21:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Austria

A recent confidential report from the United Nations' nuclear watchdog has revealed a significant increase in Iran's uranium stockpile, raising alarms internationally. The document, seen by The Associated Press, details that Iran has accumulated 440.9 kg of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels as of June 13.

This marks a 32.3 kg surge since the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) last assessment in May. The report emphasizes that Iran's enriched uranium is now only a short technical step from achieving weapons-grade status.

The situation is compounded by halted inspections of affected sites following Israeli and US military actions. The IAEA director calls for the urgent resumption of inspections, while expressing regret over Iran's reduced cooperation with the agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

