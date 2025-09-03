Left Menu

Cracking Down on Newborn Trafficking: Arrests in Udupi

Udupi district police have arrested three individuals, including a doctor, for their involvement in the illegal sale of a newborn girl. The case emerged after suspicious activity was reported when a couple attempted to register the infant. Further investigations are underway to uncover more connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:11 IST
Cracking Down on Newborn Trafficking: Arrests in Udupi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Udupi district have taken a significant step in curbing illegal activities related to newborn trafficking. Three people, one of whom is a doctor, have been arrested for their alleged role in the illicit sale of a newborn girl, as confirmed by police officials on Wednesday.

The case came to light when a couple, Prabhavati and Ramesh Moolya, from Kallugudde attempted to register the four-day-old infant at an anganwadi under the Poshan Tracker scheme. The anganwadi worker, noticing irregularities, questioned them. This led to the revelation that the child was not their own.

Investigations exposed that the baby, delivered on August 3 in Mangaluru to an unmarried woman, had been sold for Rs 4.5 lakh. The transaction was facilitated by Prabhavati's cousin, Priyanka. Following formal complaints, police have arrested Dr. Somesh Solomon, Vijayalakshmi alias Vijaya, and Navneet Narayan, who have confessed to their involvement. Further investigations aim to unearth others connected to this illegal operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FCC to Halt School Bus WiFi Subsidies

FCC to Halt School Bus WiFi Subsidies

 Global
2
Strengthened US-Mexico Border Security Through Collaboration

Strengthened US-Mexico Border Security Through Collaboration

 Global
3
Tragedy on Lisbon's Gloria Funicular: A Close Call with Disaster

Tragedy on Lisbon's Gloria Funicular: A Close Call with Disaster

 Global
4
Gukesh's Quest: Testing Skills at Grand Swiss

Gukesh's Quest: Testing Skills at Grand Swiss

 Uzbekistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025