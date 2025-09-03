Cracking Down on Newborn Trafficking: Arrests in Udupi
Udupi district police have arrested three individuals, including a doctor, for their involvement in the illegal sale of a newborn girl. The case emerged after suspicious activity was reported when a couple attempted to register the infant. Further investigations are underway to uncover more connections.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Udupi district have taken a significant step in curbing illegal activities related to newborn trafficking. Three people, one of whom is a doctor, have been arrested for their alleged role in the illicit sale of a newborn girl, as confirmed by police officials on Wednesday.
The case came to light when a couple, Prabhavati and Ramesh Moolya, from Kallugudde attempted to register the four-day-old infant at an anganwadi under the Poshan Tracker scheme. The anganwadi worker, noticing irregularities, questioned them. This led to the revelation that the child was not their own.
Investigations exposed that the baby, delivered on August 3 in Mangaluru to an unmarried woman, had been sold for Rs 4.5 lakh. The transaction was facilitated by Prabhavati's cousin, Priyanka. Following formal complaints, police have arrested Dr. Somesh Solomon, Vijayalakshmi alias Vijaya, and Navneet Narayan, who have confessed to their involvement. Further investigations aim to unearth others connected to this illegal operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Human Rights Oversight: Palghar Building Collapse Sparks Investigation
Uncovering Flood Control Corruption: A High-Stakes Investigation
Mystery Surrounds Student's Death at VSSUT: An Investigation Underway
Political Turmoil Surrounds Dharmasthala Case Investigation
Rodent Attack on Newborns Sparks Outrage and Investigation