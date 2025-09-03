Left Menu

Karnataka's New Reservation Policy: Internal Dynamics Unveiled

The Karnataka government has issued a new reservation roster, cementing a 56% reservation for SC/STs and OBCs in jobs and education. The policy includes an internal reservation allocation for Scheduled Castes, dividing their 17% share among various sub-groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:17 IST
Karnataka's New Reservation Policy: Internal Dynamics Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has officially released a new reservation roster, announcing that 56% of job and education opportunities in the state are reserved for SC/STs and OBCs.

The detailed breakdown allocates 17% for Scheduled Castes (SC), 7% for Scheduled Tribes (ST), and 32% for Other Backward Classes (OBC), leaving 44% for the general merit category.

This decision follows the Congress government's move to establish internal reservations among SCs. The reservations are divided into: 6% each for Group A (SC Left/Madigas) and Group B (SC Right/ Holeya), and 5% for Group C, which includes Banjara, Bhovi, Korma, Korcha, and other most backward communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FCC to Halt School Bus WiFi Subsidies

FCC to Halt School Bus WiFi Subsidies

 Global
2
Strengthened US-Mexico Border Security Through Collaboration

Strengthened US-Mexico Border Security Through Collaboration

 Global
3
Tragedy on Lisbon's Gloria Funicular: A Close Call with Disaster

Tragedy on Lisbon's Gloria Funicular: A Close Call with Disaster

 Global
4
Gukesh's Quest: Testing Skills at Grand Swiss

Gukesh's Quest: Testing Skills at Grand Swiss

 Uzbekistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025