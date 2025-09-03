Karnataka's New Reservation Policy: Internal Dynamics Unveiled
The Karnataka government has issued a new reservation roster, cementing a 56% reservation for SC/STs and OBCs in jobs and education. The policy includes an internal reservation allocation for Scheduled Castes, dividing their 17% share among various sub-groups.
The Karnataka government has officially released a new reservation roster, announcing that 56% of job and education opportunities in the state are reserved for SC/STs and OBCs.
The detailed breakdown allocates 17% for Scheduled Castes (SC), 7% for Scheduled Tribes (ST), and 32% for Other Backward Classes (OBC), leaving 44% for the general merit category.
This decision follows the Congress government's move to establish internal reservations among SCs. The reservations are divided into: 6% each for Group A (SC Left/Madigas) and Group B (SC Right/ Holeya), and 5% for Group C, which includes Banjara, Bhovi, Korma, Korcha, and other most backward communities.
