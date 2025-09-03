Negligence in the Ranks: U.S. Army Faces Lawsuit Over Maine Mass Shooting

In the aftermath of the tragic 2023 Lewiston mass shooting, survivors and victims' families have taken legal action against the U.S. government. The lawsuit, filed in Portland, Maine, alleges negligence by the U.S. Army and Department of Defense in monitoring Army Reserve Sergeant Robert Card.

Card, a 20-year Army veteran, showed signs of mental illness, including paranoia and violent tendencies, long before the shooting. Despite warnings, the Army failed to confiscate his firearms or address his threats. The October 25 incident resulted in 18 deaths and 13 injuries at local venues.

The plaintiffs seek compensation for emotional and financial damages, emphasizing systemic failures in military protocols for addressing mental health issues. The case highlights broader concerns about support for veterans exhibiting dangerous behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)