Left Menu

Negligence in the Ranks: U.S. Army Faces Lawsuit Over Maine Mass Shooting

Survivors and families of 2023 Lewiston mass shooting victims are suing the U.S. government for negligence in handling Army Reserve Sergeant Robert Card. The lawsuit claims authorities ignored signs of Card's mental illness and violent threats, leading to the shooting that killed 18 people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:56 IST
Negligence in the Ranks: U.S. Army Faces Lawsuit Over Maine Mass Shooting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the aftermath of the tragic 2023 Lewiston mass shooting, survivors and victims' families have taken legal action against the U.S. government. The lawsuit, filed in Portland, Maine, alleges negligence by the U.S. Army and Department of Defense in monitoring Army Reserve Sergeant Robert Card.

Card, a 20-year Army veteran, showed signs of mental illness, including paranoia and violent tendencies, long before the shooting. Despite warnings, the Army failed to confiscate his firearms or address his threats. The October 25 incident resulted in 18 deaths and 13 injuries at local venues.

The plaintiffs seek compensation for emotional and financial damages, emphasizing systemic failures in military protocols for addressing mental health issues. The case highlights broader concerns about support for veterans exhibiting dangerous behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Final Call: Delhi University Launches Mop-Up Round for UG Admissions

Final Call: Delhi University Launches Mop-Up Round for UG Admissions

 India
2
Insurance Premia Slashed: GST Exemption Brings Relief

Insurance Premia Slashed: GST Exemption Brings Relief

 India
3
Punjab's Swift Response to Flood Crisis: Rs 71 Crore Relief Fund Released

Punjab's Swift Response to Flood Crisis: Rs 71 Crore Relief Fund Released

 India
4
Swift GST Refunds: A Lifeline for Exporters

Swift GST Refunds: A Lifeline for Exporters

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025