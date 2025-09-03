Aviation Families Seek Justice Over Boeing 737 Max Tragedies

Families of victims from the Boeing 737 Max crashes gathered at a Texas courtroom, clutching photos of their lost loved ones. They came to challenge the U.S. government's bid to dismiss its criminal case against Boeing.

At the hearing, U.S. District Chief Judge Reed O'Connor listened to grievances from bereaved relatives, who traveled from Europe and Africa, seeking accountability for the disasters off Indonesia and Ethiopia.

Boeing faces a conspiracy charge for deceiving FAA regulators about a flawed flight-control system. Though earlier settlements shielded Boeing from prosecution, critics argue justice remains elusive.

