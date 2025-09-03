Aviation Families Seek Justice Over Boeing 737 Max Tragedies
Families of 737 Max crash victims attended a Texas court to protest the U.S. government's motion to dismiss criminal charges against Boeing. The aerospace company had previously reached a $2.5 billion settlement and agreed to internal reforms, but critics argue that justice remains unmet as the case concludes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Fortworth | Updated: 03-09-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 23:33 IST
Families of victims from the Boeing 737 Max crashes gathered at a Texas courtroom, clutching photos of their lost loved ones. They came to challenge the U.S. government's bid to dismiss its criminal case against Boeing.
At the hearing, U.S. District Chief Judge Reed O'Connor listened to grievances from bereaved relatives, who traveled from Europe and Africa, seeking accountability for the disasters off Indonesia and Ethiopia.
Boeing faces a conspiracy charge for deceiving FAA regulators about a flawed flight-control system. Though earlier settlements shielded Boeing from prosecution, critics argue justice remains elusive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Allahabad High Court Grants Bail in 35-Year-Old Caste Violence Case
Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Misusing Intimate Photos
Upholding Human Dignity: The Call for Timely Justice
The Voice of Hind Rajab: A Searing Tale Echoing Global Cries for Justice
Extradition Drama: Italian Appeals Court Reviews Nord Stream Sabotage Suspect