Constables Suspended for Birthday Fiasco with History-Sheeter

In a surprising turn of events, two constables from the Dhoomanganj police station found themselves suspended after a controversial video surfaced.

The footage, showing the officers cutting a birthday cake with known history-sheeter Mukul Sonkar, surfaced on Tuesday, catching departmental brass off-guard.

Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Bharti confirmed the swift disciplinary action, saying the incident, though a year old, warranted immediate suspension as it undermined public trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)