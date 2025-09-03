Left Menu

Constables Suspended for Birthday Fiasco with History-Sheeter

Two constables at Dhoomanganj police station have been suspended after a year-old video emerged, showing them celebrating a birthday with history-sheeter Mukul Sonkar. The video, which surfaced recently, led to immediate suspension. Sonkar is known as a history-sheeter at the same station.

Constables Suspended for Birthday Fiasco with History-Sheeter
In a surprising turn of events, two constables from the Dhoomanganj police station found themselves suspended after a controversial video surfaced.

The footage, showing the officers cutting a birthday cake with known history-sheeter Mukul Sonkar, surfaced on Tuesday, catching departmental brass off-guard.

Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Bharti confirmed the swift disciplinary action, saying the incident, though a year old, warranted immediate suspension as it undermined public trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

