Controversial Naval Strike Intensifies U.S.-Venezuela Tensions

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced ongoing military operations against drug cartels, marking a continuing military campaign in Latin America. A recent strike killed 11 on a Venezuelan vessel, allegedly carrying illegal narcotics. The legal basis of this operation remains unclear, raising questions about international law compliance.

President Trump justified the operation, emphasizing a crackdown on drug trafficking, labeling Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro a 'narco state' leader. The strike aligns with Trump's broader strategy to combat drug cartels in the region, employing significant military resources in the southern Caribbean.

Critics, including international law experts, have denounced the legality of the operation, suggesting it violated international law principles. Venezuelan officials accused the U.S. of using the strike for potential regime change. The geopolitical tension between the U.S. and Venezuela continues, influenced by strategic military deployments and political accusations.