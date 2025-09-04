Left Menu

Global Leaders Convene for Ukraine's Future Security, Amid Uncertain U.S. Support

A summit with 30 leaders aims to secure future guarantees for Kyiv amid a potential ceasefire with Russia. While Europe is ready to support Ukraine’s security, U.S. backing remains uncertain, complicating negotiations with Russia. Trump’s commitment is unclear, heightening geopolitical tensions.

Updated: 04-09-2025 07:34 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 07:34 IST
Global Leaders Convene for Ukraine's Future Security, Amid Uncertain U.S. Support
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global leaders, numbering 30, are set to deliberate on future security assurances for Kyiv amidst the backdrop of a potential ceasefire with Russia. The summit, attended both physically and virtually, encompasses European nations as well as Turkey, Australia, and Canada, to define military contributions to Ukraine.

Despite prolonged discussions, efforts have recently faced hurdles as Europe demands U.S. security guarantees as a backbone. French President Emmanuel Macron, alongside Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, indicated that technical preparations for security plans are complete, emphasizing Europe's preparedness for sustaining peace.

The summit intends to convey a political message to President Trump, urging further pressure on Moscow due to stalled peace negotiations. As NATO's Rutte expresses optimism for clarity, the leaders await U.S. reactions to their security proposals, while Western officials highlight the necessity of sustained support for Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

