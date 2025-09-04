Global Leaders Convene for Ukraine's Future Security, Amid Uncertain U.S. Support

Global leaders, numbering 30, are set to deliberate on future security assurances for Kyiv amidst the backdrop of a potential ceasefire with Russia. The summit, attended both physically and virtually, encompasses European nations as well as Turkey, Australia, and Canada, to define military contributions to Ukraine.

Despite prolonged discussions, efforts have recently faced hurdles as Europe demands U.S. security guarantees as a backbone. French President Emmanuel Macron, alongside Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, indicated that technical preparations for security plans are complete, emphasizing Europe's preparedness for sustaining peace.

The summit intends to convey a political message to President Trump, urging further pressure on Moscow due to stalled peace negotiations. As NATO's Rutte expresses optimism for clarity, the leaders await U.S. reactions to their security proposals, while Western officials highlight the necessity of sustained support for Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)