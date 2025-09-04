Left Menu

Controversy Over Renaming Roads in Indore: Civic Action and Political Pressure

Indore civic officials were penalized for installing signboards with altered street names in a Muslim-majority area. The action, initiated by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav following a probe, involved suspensions and terminations of municipal staff. Political pressure was exerted by former BJP legislator Akash Vijayvargiya, demanding the restoration of original names.

Updated: 04-09-2025 13:31 IST
The Indore Municipal Corporation took swift disciplinary action against its staff for unauthorized changes in street names in a predominantly Muslim area, officials announced.

The measures, following a report and push from Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, came after former BJP legislator Akash Vijayvargiya's complaint, sparking significant political involvement.

Altered signboards, some showing dual names, were removed amid local objections and practical issues in navigation, escalating the renaming issue's complexity within city governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

