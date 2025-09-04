Controversy Over Renaming Roads in Indore: Civic Action and Political Pressure

The Indore Municipal Corporation took swift disciplinary action against its staff for unauthorized changes in street names in a predominantly Muslim area, officials announced.

The measures, following a report and push from Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, came after former BJP legislator Akash Vijayvargiya's complaint, sparking significant political involvement.

Altered signboards, some showing dual names, were removed amid local objections and practical issues in navigation, escalating the renaming issue's complexity within city governance.

