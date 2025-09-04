Left Menu

Western Leaders Convene for Security Talks on Ukraine

Thirty Western leaders met with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy to discuss security guarantees for Kyiv amid potential peace deals with Russia, aiming to garner U.S. support. The coalition, excluding the U.S., seeks assurance for Ukraine, especially from European and U.S. military backing, despite current lack of substantial progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 14:24 IST
In a significant diplomatic gathering, 30 Western leaders convened in Paris with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to deliberate on security guarantees for Kyiv in light of a potential peace agreement with Russia. The coalition of the willing, comprising nations from Europe, Australia, Japan, and Canada, hopes to secure endorsement from the United States.

Despite months of discussion, the coalition faces hurdles, notably the absence of explicit commitment from the U.S. President Donald Trump. Leaders are pressing for assurances that the U.S. will provide necessary military backing to Europe's proposed security guarantees for Ukraine.

As tensions linger, French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized European readiness to shield Ukraine. Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte anticipates clarity soon that could facilitate deeper dialogues with Washington. Amid these talks, confidence in achieving peace remains tenuous.

