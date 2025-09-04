Western Leaders Convene for Security Talks on Ukraine

In a significant diplomatic gathering, 30 Western leaders convened in Paris with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to deliberate on security guarantees for Kyiv in light of a potential peace agreement with Russia. The coalition of the willing, comprising nations from Europe, Australia, Japan, and Canada, hopes to secure endorsement from the United States.

Despite months of discussion, the coalition faces hurdles, notably the absence of explicit commitment from the U.S. President Donald Trump. Leaders are pressing for assurances that the U.S. will provide necessary military backing to Europe's proposed security guarantees for Ukraine.

As tensions linger, French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized European readiness to shield Ukraine. Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte anticipates clarity soon that could facilitate deeper dialogues with Washington. Amid these talks, confidence in achieving peace remains tenuous.