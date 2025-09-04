Russian Forces Seize Control of Novoselivka in Zaporizhzhia
Russian troops have reportedly taken control of Novoselivka in southeastern Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, as announced by the Russian defense ministry. However, Reuters has not been able to independently verify this battlefield development.
Updated: 04-09-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 14:39 IST
Russian forces have claimed control over the village of Novoselivka, located in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, according to an announcement made by the Russian defense ministry on Thursday.
The purported advancement was not independently confirmed by Reuters, raising questions about the reliability of the report.
This development marks another point in the ongoing conflict between Russian and Ukrainian forces, with the situation continuing to evolve on the ground.
