Sudanese Press: From Crisis to Warfront Collapse

When journalist Shamael Elnoor left Sudan at the outbreak of war in 2023, the Sudanese press landscape faced dire straits. The conflict halted press operations, furthering the blow to an industry already struggling from economic hardships and the transition to digital media. Despite returning to Khartoum, Elnoor found a devastated media environment.

At the onset of the 2023 conflict in Sudan, journalist Shamael Elnoor witnessed firsthand the catastrophic impact on the country's news industry.

Once vibrant newsrooms in Khartoum were abandoned as war eruptions halted newspaper presses and compounded existing economic strain. Highlighting the devastation, Elnoor noted the complete cessation of print operations once a symbol of Sudanese freedom.

As the civil war continues, it's leading to not just economic turmoil but also a media blackout, with many journalists fleeing or facing threats from both warring sides. An era of press freedom hangs in balance, overshadowed by digital censorship and disinformation.

