Poland's Airspace Violated Twice by Drones Amid Heightened Alert
Two drones briefly entered Polish airspace overnight, prompting no military response as they were deemed non-threatening. Poland has heightened vigilance since a 2022 missile incident. Recent violations coincide with Russia's intensified drone and missile attacks on Ukraine, hitting critical infrastructure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 04-09-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 16:02 IST
Overnight drone incursions into Polish airspace from Tuesday to Wednesday were reported, yet they were not intercepted as they posed no immediate threat, the military stated on Thursday.
General Maciej Klisz, speaking at a news conference, confirmed the airspace violations, emphasizing that national defense forces maintained full control. The drones exited without harm, according to General Wieslaw Kukula.
The incursions come amidst Russia's ongoing drone and missile barrage on Ukraine, targeting crucial infrastructure and compounding security concerns for NATO member Poland.
