Kohima MLA Calls for Overhaul in Nagaland Reservation System

Kohima MLA Tseilhoutuo Rhutso highlighted the persistent inequalities in Nagaland's reservation system, urging reforms to benefit genuinely underprivileged groups. He proposed a 50:50 allocation, dividing quotas to prevent the dominance of the creamy layer and emphasized merit-based recruitment, aligning with the vision of Viksit Nagaland 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 04-09-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 16:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kohima MLA Tseilhoutuo Rhutso has called for major reforms in Nagaland's reservation system to ensure aid reaches truly underprivileged segments. Addressing the Assembly, he pointed out the current system favors a 'creamy layer,' undermining its intended purpose.

Rhutso traced the reservation system's evolution since its 1977 inception, highlighting additions and extensions over the decades that led to a monopolization by well-off groups. He proposed replacing the Advanced and Backward Tribes categories with 'General' and 'Reservation' categories, split equally to promote fairness.

He emphasized merit-based recruitment and reforms to prevent repeated quota abuse, urging legislators to work towards a united society by 2047. Rhutso's plans include addressing backlog vacancy distribution and ensuring fair opportunities for all tribes, supporting a more equitable Nagaland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

