Germany has pledged to expand its assistance to Ukraine and contribute to security guarantees following a potential negotiated resolution to the ongoing conflict. According to a statement from a German government spokesperson, the European allies are prepared for a decisive role in ensuring Ukraine's security.

The spokesperson highlighted the importance of focusing on financing, arming, and training the Ukrainian armed forces. This commitment comes after discussions among Kyiv's supporters aimed at strengthening the country's defense capabilities.

Germany's contribution is part of a broader European effort to support Ukraine amidst the ongoing crisis. Emphasizing collaboration, the statement reflects a unified stance among Ukraine's backers in enhancing its security and defense infrastructure.