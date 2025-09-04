Fake Lieutenant's Love Scam Unveiled: Arrested for Duping Woman

A 23-year-old man, Deepanshu, is facing charges after allegedly impersonating an Indian Army lieutenant and defrauding a woman of Rs 70,000 under false promises of marriage. He was arrested in east Delhi's Farsh Bazar area, according to a police statement on Thursday.

The accused, hailing from Sanjeev Nagar in Kanpur, was apprehended on Monday following a complaint by a 28-year-old woman who runs a medical store in Noida. The woman, suspecting Deepanshu's claims, alerted the police during his visit, leading to his arrest.

Investigations revealed Deepanshu possessed a fake Army uniform and identity card. He deceived even his family by falsifying documents, including NDA rank lists, to fabricate tales of Army training, the authorities reported. His deception lasted until he was detained by police.

(With inputs from agencies.)