Coalition of the Willing Bolsters Ukraine's Security

Ukraine's allies in the 'coalition of the willing' are committed to enhancing Ukraine's security across air, sea, and land. The European Council emphasizes continued pressure on Russia through sanctions, urging an immediate cessation of hostilities. The coalition recently convened in Paris to discuss these measures.

Brussels | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:15 IST
In a united front, Ukraine's allies within the 'coalition of the willing' have pledged to fortify the country's security. The coalition, as expressed by European Council President Antonio Costa on Thursday, aims to enhance protection via air, sea, and land, focusing on regenerating Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Alongside these defense efforts, the coalition is intensifying diplomatic measures to pressure Russia. President Costa emphasized the need for further sanctions, urging Russia to halt hostilities and bring an end to the violence that has ravaged Ukraine.

The coalition recently convened in Paris, showcasing international solidarity and determination to address the ongoing conflict. Discussions centered around bolstering support for Ukraine while ensuring that Russia faces continued international pressure to cease its aggressive actions.

