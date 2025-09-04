DC Lawsuit Challenges National Guard Deployment

In a significant move, Washington, D.C. has initiated legal action against the Trump administration, targeting the deployment of National Guard troops within the city. This lawsuit underscores the ongoing tension regarding federal authority in the capital.

DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb voiced strong objections, stating on X that 'Armed soldiers should not be policing American citizens on American soil.' His comments highlight the administration's perceived breach of local autonomy.

Schwalb further argued that the presence of military personnel in the District of Columbia represents an infringement on fundamental freedoms, pressing for an end to what he describes as a forced military occupation.

