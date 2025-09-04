Tensions Escalate in Rajasthan as Farmer's Murder Sparks Violent Protests

In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, a 50-year-old farmer's murder by poachers triggered violent protests. The mob's actions resulted in stone-pelting and arson, leading police to intervene and restore order.

Three individuals suspected of the murder and more than two dozen people involved in the protests have been detained. The incident has drawn significant political attention.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat condemned the murder, stressing its inappropriateness in a democratic society, while former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticized the ruling BJP for the growing lawlessness in Rajasthan.

