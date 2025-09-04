Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Rajasthan as Farmer's Murder Sparks Violent Protests

A mob in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district protested after poachers killed a farmer. Stone-pelting and arson occurred, prompting police to use force. Three suspects in the murder and over two dozen protestors were detained. Politicians condemned the violence, bringing attention to safety concerns in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaisalmer | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:03 IST
Tensions Escalate in Rajasthan as Farmer's Murder Sparks Violent Protests
  • India

In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, a 50-year-old farmer's murder by poachers triggered violent protests. The mob's actions resulted in stone-pelting and arson, leading police to intervene and restore order.

Three individuals suspected of the murder and more than two dozen people involved in the protests have been detained. The incident has drawn significant political attention.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat condemned the murder, stressing its inappropriateness in a democratic society, while former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticized the ruling BJP for the growing lawlessness in Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

