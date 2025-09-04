Poland's Stance on Safe Skies Amid Ukrainian Conflict

After a significant summit in Paris, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has reiterated Poland's commitment to ensuring safe skies over Ukraine. He stressed that while Poland is keen on this cooperation, any future solutions must maintain the country's national security standards.

Poland's vigilance comes in the wake of recent airspace violations. A stray Ukrainian missile once hit a southern Polish village, resulting in fatalities. Additionally, overnight incursions by drones were reported, highlighting ongoing tensions in the region.

As a key NATO member and staunch supporter of Ukraine against Russian aggression, Poland continues to monitor its airspace rigorously. Recent incidents near the Belarusian border underscore the complexities of maintaining regional security amidst the conflict.