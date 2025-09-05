Left Menu

Delivery man held in Noida for blackmailing woman, circulating obscene videos

A 22-year-old delivery man has been arrested in Noida for allegedly coercing a woman to remove her clothes by holding a knife to her childs neck, making obscene videos of her, and circulating them on social media, police said on Friday. Gaurav was arrested from the Surajpur area on Wednesday, and a mobile phone was recovered from him, the police said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 05-09-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 12:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old delivery man has been arrested in Noida for allegedly coercing a woman to remove her clothes by holding a knife to her child's neck, making obscene videos of her, and circulating them on social media, police said on Friday. The accused, identified as Gaurav from the Gulistanpur village, used to deliver milk and groceries to the woman's home.

According to the police, he forcibly entered the house one day while the woman's children were asleep, allegedly held a knife to her son's neck and compelled her to undress while he filmed the incident on his mobile phone. The complainant alleged in her FIR lodged at the Surajpur police station on September 2 that Gaurav repeatedly used the videos to blackmail her, threatening to kidnap her daughter and share the recordings with her husband, who works in Ahmedabad.

She alleged that he eventually shared the clips with her husband and made them viral. Gaurav was arrested from the Surajpur area on Wednesday, and a mobile phone was recovered from him, the police said. He has been booked under Section 76 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to disrobe) and Section 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, which pertains to the publication or transmission of obscene material in electronic form.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

