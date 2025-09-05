Peshawar High Court Orders Action on Afghan Children Citizenship Cases

The Peshawar High Court has issued a call for the Pakistani Interior Ministry to make prompt decisions regarding citizenship applications from children of Afghan refugees born in Pakistan. The directive requires a resolution within six months, based on existing legal provisions.

This move comes amidst intensified efforts by Pakistani authorities to repatriate Afghans whose Proof of Registration cards have expired, with no indications of extensions being granted. Over a million refugees have already exited Pakistan following a government-led push against illegal Afghan residents, with diminishing protections for long-term settlers.

Reports indicate that the provincial government's notification reflects national security concerns, fueled by suspicions of insurgent activities linked to Afghan militants. Historically, Pakistan has hosted millions of Afghan refugees, a population surge exacerbated by the sociopolitical upheaval during the Soviet invasion and recent Taliban ascendancy.

