Deadly Encounter: TSPC Members Face FIR After Palamu Gunfight
An FIR was filed against six members of the Maoist splinter group TSPC following a gunfight in Palamu district that resulted in the deaths of two policemen. Authorities, led by SDPO Manoj Kumar Jha, are actively pursuing the TSPC members with a considerable deployment of central and state security forces.
- Country:
- India
An FIR has been filed against six individuals from the Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), a breakaway faction of Maoists, after a violent encounter in which two police officers lost their lives, police confirm.
The accused include TSPC's self-proclaimed zonal commander Shashikant Ganjhu and four others – Mukhdev Yadav, Umesh Singh Kharwar, Rohini Ganjhu, and Kuldip – with an additional unidentified suspect.
The gunfight erupted in the secluded village of Kedal around midnight on Thursday, involving a substantial security force presence in the Manatu police station area. Post-encounter operations remain aggressive as authorities strive to capture the group.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Targets Chinese Drones and Vehicles Over Security Concerns
US Homeland security official says 475 people detained during immigration raid in Georgia, reports AP.
Crucial Security Talks Amid Pessimism: Ukraine's Search for Peace
Mumbai on High Alert: Bomb Threat Sparks Security Upheaval
Border dispute with China biggest security challenge followed by Pakistan's proxy war: CDS Gen Chauhan