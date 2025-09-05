Deadly Encounter: TSPC Members Face FIR After Palamu Gunfight

An FIR has been filed against six individuals from the Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), a breakaway faction of Maoists, after a violent encounter in which two police officers lost their lives, police confirm.

The accused include TSPC's self-proclaimed zonal commander Shashikant Ganjhu and four others – Mukhdev Yadav, Umesh Singh Kharwar, Rohini Ganjhu, and Kuldip – with an additional unidentified suspect.

The gunfight erupted in the secluded village of Kedal around midnight on Thursday, involving a substantial security force presence in the Manatu police station area. Post-encounter operations remain aggressive as authorities strive to capture the group.

(With inputs from agencies.)