Haryana Government Prioritizes Grievance Resolution at Grassroots Level

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasizes the importance of resolving public grievances, focusing on grassroots efforts. In Gurugram, he addressed 18 complaints, resolving 14. Noteworthy actions included clearing a longstanding encroachment and updating electric infrastructure, reflecting the government's commitment to addressing citizens' concerns and infrastructure issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 05-09-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 19:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reaffirmed his government's dedication to addressing public grievances at the grassroots level, underscoring this commitment during a district committee meeting in Gurugram.

At the meeting, 18 complaints were reviewed, and Saini directed prompt action on 14, while postponing the others. A significant development was the removal of a 12-foot encroachment in Devat Colony, resolving a 16-year neighbor dispute.

Further, the administration responded to issues about old electric wires in Surya Vihar, installing 11 new poles to enhance safety. Additionally, the chief minister ordered the opening of a blocked road in Sector-85 Oris Society, which had posed safety risks for residents and school children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

