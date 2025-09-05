Left Menu

AIADMK Vows to Resolve Mullaiperiyar Dam Dispute as 2026 Election Looms

AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin for not addressing the Mullaiperiyar dam issue with Kerala. He pledged that AIADMK would resolve it if elected in 2026, emphasizing farmer-friendly policies. He addressed supporters while brushing off calls for a party faction merger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Theni(Tn) | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has rebuked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin for not tackling the ongoing Mullaiperiyar dam dispute with Kerala. Speaking at a roadshow in Cumbum, he asserted that Stalin's lack of concern for farmers has hindered resolving the issue.

Palaniswami vowed that if AIADMK wins in 2026, the party will implement farmer-friendly policies and revive crucial projects like the Kudimaramathu, which aims to restore water bodies through community participation. He criticized the current DMK government's failure to capitalize on positive relations with Kerala to address the dam situation.

Despite minor protests during his campaign event, Palaniswami remained focused, pledging to lead AIADMK to victory and stressing his commitment to addressing farmers' needs, while ignoring calls from senior party members for a merger of AIADMK factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

