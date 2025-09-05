Left Menu

Prime Minister's Aid: A Visit to Flood-Stricken Northern States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit flood-affected northern states to assess the damage and respond to calls for Central aid. Severe rains have ravaged areas like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab, leaving behind a trail of destruction and loss of life. States await Central support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 22:54 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly embark on a visit to northern states devastated by severe flooding, as confirmed by official sources on Friday.

The heavy rains have wreaked havoc, especially in regions such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab, leading to significant loss of infrastructure and lives.

With increasing demands for Central assistance, Modi's visit aims to evaluate the extent of the damage and further discussions on potential aid to help the affected areas recover.

(With inputs from agencies.)

