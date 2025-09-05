Prime Minister's Aid: A Visit to Flood-Stricken Northern States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly embark on a visit to northern states devastated by severe flooding, as confirmed by official sources on Friday.

The heavy rains have wreaked havoc, especially in regions such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab, leading to significant loss of infrastructure and lives.

With increasing demands for Central assistance, Modi's visit aims to evaluate the extent of the damage and further discussions on potential aid to help the affected areas recover.

(With inputs from agencies.)