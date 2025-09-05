Massive Immigration Raid Halts Hyundai's Battery Plant Development

In a landmark move by U.S. immigration authorities, hundreds of workers at a Hyundai Motor car battery factory under construction in Georgia were detained. This facility forms a core part of the Korean automaker's substantial U.S. investments. Approximately 475 workers were apprehended, marking the largest operation in Homeland Security's history.

The raid is emblematic of President Donald Trump's intensified immigration crackdown, which has seen escalating disruptions despite the administration's efforts to encourage foreign investment. Tensions are rising between the U.S. and South Korea, a critical ally, especially over a $350 billion trade deal.

Homeland Security stated that the workers at the Ellabell site crossed the U.S. border illegally or overstayed visas. The incident has drawn protests from both sides, with the South Korean government voicing concerns about investor interests being compromised while Hyundai assured compliance with legal standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)