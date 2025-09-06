Left Menu

Massive Manhunt: Australia's Largest Reward for Fugitive Gunman

A record-breaking A$1 million reward is offered for the capture of Dezi Freeman, a fugitive responsible for killing two police officers in Victoria. More than 450 officers are involved in the search, highlighting Freeman’s bushcraft expertise and arsenal of weapons in the ongoing operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 08:07 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 08:07 IST
Freeman

In an unprecedented effort to apprehend a dangerous fugitive, Australian authorities have announced a A$1 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Dezi Freeman. The fugitive has been on the run for over a week following a fatal shooting that resulted in the deaths of two police officers in Victoria.

The incident, which also left a third officer injured, has mobilized more than 450 police officers in a record search operation. Freeman, known for his survival skills and weapons cache, was reportedly involved in a shootout with police as they attempted to execute a search warrant at his rural property.

As the manhunt extends into its second week, authorities emphasize their resolve in capturing Freeman, dead or alive. The search spans Victoria's rugged terrain, particularly around Porepunkah. Premier Jacinta Allan praised the efforts of the police force and paid tribute to the fallen officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

