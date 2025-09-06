Top Chinese Regulator Under Investigation: Anti-Corruption Watchdog Reveals
Yi Huiman, a former top Chinese securities regulator, is under investigation over suspected legal violations, as announced by China's anti-corruption watchdog, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.
Yi Huiman, a former prominent figure in China's securities regulation, has come under scrutiny as the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection announces a formal investigation. The move highlights the ongoing crackdown on corruption within high-level governmental ranks.
According to a statement released on Saturday by the commission, Yi is accused of 'serious violations of discipline and law.' The investigation underscores China's commitment to enforcing strict compliance among its officials.
This development follows a series of high-profile investigations aimed at reinforcing transparency and accountability in China's financial and regulatory sectors.
ALSO READ
Article 21 Violations: Umar Khalid's Bail Denial Sparks Legal Debate
Global MNCs are looking for JVs in India's semiconductor sector: Yes Securities
Google Penalized: $425 Million Fine for Privacy Violations
VPBank Securities Gears Up for Major IPO Offering
UP RERA Cracks Down on Real Estate Payment Violations