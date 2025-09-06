Left Menu

Top Chinese Regulator Under Investigation: Anti-Corruption Watchdog Reveals

Yi Huiman, a former top Chinese securities regulator, is under investigation over suspected legal violations, as announced by China's anti-corruption watchdog, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

Updated: 06-09-2025 08:52 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 08:52 IST
Yi Huiman, a former prominent figure in China's securities regulation, has come under scrutiny as the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection announces a formal investigation. The move highlights the ongoing crackdown on corruption within high-level governmental ranks.

According to a statement released on Saturday by the commission, Yi is accused of 'serious violations of discipline and law.' The investigation underscores China's commitment to enforcing strict compliance among its officials.

This development follows a series of high-profile investigations aimed at reinforcing transparency and accountability in China's financial and regulatory sectors.

