Suspected Drone Sparks Search Operation in Jammu and Kashmir
A suspected Pakistani drone was spotted hovering over vital installations in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, prompting a search operation. Officials noticed the drone at a high altitude over a military area, leading to heightened security measures and a joint search by the Army and police.
A security alert was issued in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district following the sighting of a suspected Pakistani drone, officials reported on Saturday.
The unmanned aerial vehicle was seen flying at an altitude exceeding 700 meters, moving over a military garrison in the Bari Brahmana area at approximately 9.35 PM on Friday.
The sighting triggered an immediate response from Army quick reaction teams and police operations, as authorities sought to prevent any airdropping of weapons or narcotics.
