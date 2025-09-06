Suspected Drone Sparks Search Operation in Jammu and Kashmir

A security alert was issued in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district following the sighting of a suspected Pakistani drone, officials reported on Saturday.

The unmanned aerial vehicle was seen flying at an altitude exceeding 700 meters, moving over a military garrison in the Bari Brahmana area at approximately 9.35 PM on Friday.

The sighting triggered an immediate response from Army quick reaction teams and police operations, as authorities sought to prevent any airdropping of weapons or narcotics.