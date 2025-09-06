Canadian Report Reveals Financial Links to Khalistani Extremists
The Canadian government's report on terror financing highlights financial support for Khalistani extremist groups from within Canada. Groups like Babbar Khalsa International have been identified as receiving funds to support their efforts for creating an independent Khalistan in Punjab, India. Financial channels include misuse of non-profit sectors.
A recent Canadian government report has unveiled financial support for Khalistani extremist groups originating from Canadian soil, sparking concerns over ongoing terrorist financing risks. This comprehensive report titled '2025 Assessment of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Risks in Canada' highlights Babbar Khalsa International among the groups receiving such support.
The findings come in the wake of concerns raised by Ottawa's intelligence agency about politically motivated violent extremism by Khalistani groups since the mid-1980s. These groups have resorted to violent means in their quest for an autonomous Khalistan within India's Punjab, posing persistent threats to national security in Canada.
The report elaborates on the diverse financing methods utilized by these groups, including manipulation of non-profit sectors, cryptocurrency transactions, and illegal trade activities. The Canadian authorities remain vigilant against the misuse of non-profit organizations by extremist groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, and Khalistani factions to funnel funds to their causes.
