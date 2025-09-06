Left Menu

Astrologer's Revenge Plot: Noida Man Arrested for Hoax Terror Threat

A Noida resident, Ashwani Kumar, was arrested for sending a hoax threat to Mumbai Police to frame a man who had filed a case against him. Kumar, claiming to be an astrologer, allegedly sent a message suggesting terrorists entered Mumbai with explosives. He sought revenge by implicating his accuser.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 06-09-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 13:50 IST
Ashwani Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Noida resident Ashwani Kumar was apprehended by authorities following his attempt to exact personal revenge through a hoax terror threat. Kumar, residing in Sector 79, styled himself as an astrologer and vastu expert. He allegedly sent a threatening message to Mumbai Police in an effort to incriminate a man who previously filed a case against him.

The incident set off a rapid police response; Kumar was located and arrested within hours by Sector 113 police. He was subsequently handed over to Mumbai authorities, where he confessed to his motivations driven by personal grudges. In 2023, this individual faced legal action initiated by his target, resulting in a three-month incarceration.

The threat, received on Thursday through WhatsApp, falsely claimed that terrorists had entered Mumbai with large quantities of explosives just before the Anant Chaturthi celebrations. This deliberate act caused significant alarm, leading police to file a case at Worli police station under pertinent legal statutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

