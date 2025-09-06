Facebook Rants Lead to Arrests Over Remarks Against BJP MLA

In a developing story, two individuals were arrested in separate incidents for allegedly hurling offensive remarks on Facebook against BJP MLA Ketki Singh, as per police reports.

Shivendra Satyarthi was incarcerated following a complaint by the Station House Officer at the Bansdih police station. The case was registered due to the reported use of vulgar language directed at MLA Singh.

Additionally, local BJP leader Mithilesh Tiwari filed a complaint at the Sahatwar police station against Ajay Yadav and Satyadev Yadav for similar offenses, resulting in the arrest of Satyadev Yadav.

