Facebook Rants Lead to Arrests Over Remarks Against BJP MLA
Two individuals have been apprehended in separate cases for allegedly posting offensive comments on Facebook targeting BJP MLA Ketki Singh. Shivendra Satyarthi was arrested at Bansdih, while Ajay Yadav and Satyadev Yadav face charges at Sahatwar. The cases highlight the consequences of online misconduct.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 06-09-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 13:58 IST
In a developing story, two individuals were arrested in separate incidents for allegedly hurling offensive remarks on Facebook against BJP MLA Ketki Singh, as per police reports.
Shivendra Satyarthi was incarcerated following a complaint by the Station House Officer at the Bansdih police station. The case was registered due to the reported use of vulgar language directed at MLA Singh.
Additionally, local BJP leader Mithilesh Tiwari filed a complaint at the Sahatwar police station against Ajay Yadav and Satyadev Yadav for similar offenses, resulting in the arrest of Satyadev Yadav.
