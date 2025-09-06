Major Opium Bust in Ranchi: Young Man Apprehended

A significant drug bust occurred in Ranchi, Jharkhand, as police apprehended a 27-year-old man with 1.7 kg of opium. The seized narcotics, valued at an estimated Rs 5 lakh, highlight ongoing illegal drug activities in the region.

According to SP (City) Ajeet Kumar, the accused, who hails from the Kurkutiya area under the Khunti police station, was involved in the illegal production and sale of opium. His arrest was made following credible information received by the authorities.

Law enforcement continues to probe the extent of the suspect's operations, aiming to dismantle the network behind this illicit trade. The community and officials alike await further developments in this pressing investigation.