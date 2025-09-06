British Crackdown on Pro-Palestinian Protests Sparks Controversy

In a move that has sparked significant controversy, British police detained dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators on Saturday under anti-terrorism laws. This follows the government's decision to ban Palestine Action, a group advocating for Palestinian rights, designating it as a terrorist organization.

Palestine Action was banned in July after members vandalized military equipment at a Royal Air Force base. The organization accuses the British government of complicity in alleged Israeli war crimes in Gaza. More than 500 supporters were arrested in a single day last month, many of whom were older residents.

Protesters assembled near the UK parliament to challenge the ban, with signs opposing genocide and expressing solidarity. London's Metropolitan Police confirmed they acted to detain supporters, amidst criticism that the ban infringes on freedom of expression. Human rights groups decry the move as disproportionate.