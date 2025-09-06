Miraculous Rescue: Newborn Saved from Jharkhand Drain
In Jharkhand's Jamtara district, police rescued a newborn abandoned in a drain. The infant, with fractured hands, received initial care at Jamtara Sadar Hospital and was later transferred to Dhanbad for further treatment. Authorities are actively monitoring the child's recovery, now stable as per CWC Dhanbad.
A remarkable rescue operation unfolded in Jharkhand's Jamtara district, where a newborn, abandoned in a drain, was saved by local police.
Locals informed Mihijam police about the child's plight, prompting officers to rush the newborn to Jamtara Sadar Hospital where emergency care was provided.
The newborn, suffering from fractured hands, was then referred to Shahid Nirmal Mahato Medical College in Dhanbad for specialized treatment, ensuring better recovery prospects under constant monitoring by authorities.
