Miraculous Rescue: Newborn Saved from Jharkhand Drain

A remarkable rescue operation unfolded in Jharkhand's Jamtara district, where a newborn, abandoned in a drain, was saved by local police.

Locals informed Mihijam police about the child's plight, prompting officers to rush the newborn to Jamtara Sadar Hospital where emergency care was provided.

The newborn, suffering from fractured hands, was then referred to Shahid Nirmal Mahato Medical College in Dhanbad for specialized treatment, ensuring better recovery prospects under constant monitoring by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)